ECU’s Jones invited to NFL Combine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former East Carolina standout wide receiver Zay Jones has been invited to the NFL Combine. Jones posted a picture of the e-mail he received from the league on his Twitter page, Friday night.

The Scouting Combine will begin Feb. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Friday marked the first night that players received invitations.

Last season Jones broke the NCAA record for receptions in a career with 399 and the single season receptions mark with 158 catches. Jones also led the nation in receiving yards in 2016 with an impressive 1,746 in just 12 games.