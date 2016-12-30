Drinking and driving could cost you this NYE

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While making plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations, you’re reminded to find a safe ride home. DWI charges are extremely costly and drinking while driving can end up costing you your life. No one wants to start the new year off on the wrong foot and drinking and driving is one of the biggest mistakes you can make.

“A ride usually costs between $8 to $10,” says cab driver Mark Warner. “That’s a lot less expensive than a DWI.”

Warner says that savings is something to celebrate. But how much could that ticket cost you? DWI lawyers we spoke with say getting behind the wheel while drunk make mean more than $10,000 coming out of your bank account.

Initial costs, like bail, operating a suspended license, and retaining a lawyer could cost upwards of $3,500. If convicted, the fees continue to stack up. Your fine could be more than $4,000 and your insurance premiums will like jump drastically, in some cases as much as 400 percent. That cab ride doesn’t sound too inconvenient now.

If you’re an Uber user, the app is reminding you peak hours Saturday will be between midnight and 3 a.m. Premiums will be applied to prices but users will be asked to accept before a car is deployed to your location.

Most importantly, finding a safe ride home could save your life. That’s priceless. The CDC says between 2002 and 2012, 4,102 people were killed in crashes involving a drunk driver in North Carolina. Think about yourself and the safety of others who are trying to get home.