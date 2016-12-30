Church finds place to stay for Kinston family waiting on Matthew repairs

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County family 9OYS first talked to on Thanksgiving now has a more permanent place to stay after Hurricane Matthew ruined their home.

For weeks, the Noble family, including their three children, stayed in a Kinston hotel room.

Their church family has now offered them a place to stay while their home gets repaired.

Joseph Noble said it’s going to take at least a year before the home is livable, and he is waiting for money from FEMA.

“A lot of flooring has to be replaced — all the drywall three or four feet down has to be replaced with insulation,” Noble said.

Noble said the ductwork and insulation under the house as well as the air conditioning unit also needs replacing.t he is blessed to have a supportive family and friends to get him through the hard times.

He said despite their struggles, he is blessed to have a supportive family and friends to get him through the hard times.

