Town of Beaufort’s fire department to move into $3.2M upgrade

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – For folks living in Beaufort, there’s a new fire department building coming to town.

The $3.2 million project’s been in the works for the last 10 years and it’s almost set to open.

The Town of Beaufort’s fire department is getting a major upgrade. The new 12,500 square foot facility is taking the place of the department’s current 5,600 one just a few blocks up the road.

“There will be six bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a training room, three drive-thru bays, a tool room, it’s gonna be a head turner,” said Assistant Chief Richard Lovick, Beaufort Fire Department, who said the current building is too small for its growing department. “We’re elbow to elbow. We’ve got rooms, well my desk is in the lobby.”

It will also be an improvement to the town’s fire ratings.

The new building has three bays which will hold up to six trucks. The current one has four. Adding the additional trucks will cut down on insurance premiums.

Fire Chief Larry Fulp’s been with the department for nearly 40 years.

“We’ve been trying to get this for quite a while,” he said. “It will give us more room to move around in, more room for business, and a lot more room for training.”

He said the design is meant to reflect the current feel of Beaufort with dark brick, large glass windows, and an asymmetrical style.

That’s something residents said they can get behind.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the town,” said Amy Ulbrich, resident. “I’m excited to see it open and running.”

The old building will be put up for sale.

The fire department is finishing up packing and getting ready for the move. They hope to be in the new building by February.