Sale possible for historic Farmville building

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A historic building in the town of Farmville may be sold in the next few days.

9 On Your Side first reported on the controversial building last year. Some community members wanted to see the structure torn down while others wanted it restored.

The town received an offer from a company based in Greenville called Uptown Properties for $150,000.

Town manager David Hodgkins said the owners would need to update it to historic standards, “Restored, revenue producing for the town, and also provide some sort of services or business that would be of interest to our residents and visitors of town.”

Before it is officially sold, the Farmville board of commissioners has to approve the offer.

Hodgkins said it will take years before the building is re-opened.