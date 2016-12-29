Owners: Grifton Piggly Wiggly may never reopen

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Grifton’s Piggly Wiggly was one of many businesses severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Nearly three months after the storm, the owners said it may shut its doors for good.

No lights, holes in the ceiling, and no cars in the parking lot. It’s the look of the closed down Piggly Wiggly in Grifton.

Lisa and her husband Chuck Owens live less than five minutes from the store. They’re worried it’s going to shut down for good.

“It won’t be the same and, yes, and I don’t want to change my ways and I’m not that organized in my shopping so I like having the convenience of having it right down the street,” said Lisa Owens, Grifton resident.

During Hurricane Matthew, the local go-to grocery store got flooded forcing it to close. It’s not alone. Highway 55 across the street is also shut down.

Chuck Owens said this is huge for the Town of Grifton, “We lost that sales tax revenue and the town is now not as attractive to folks who want to move here.”

Town manager Joseph Johnson said it’s a long process for the company to decide if it wants to re-open, “They are looking at the total number. They are trying to look at those calculations and trying to see if it’s going to be viable, if they will be able to reopen and be in business, and be able to make a profit.”

Johnson said he should know if the grocery store plans to re-open by next week.

Many community members said it will be a huge disappointment if the Piggly Wiggly here in town decides not to re-open.

Many said they stopped going to Ayden and Kinston for groceries and now rely on the Dollar General right beside Piggly Wiggly.

 

