VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new details about a car submerged in water earlier this week.

Highway Patrol said Sean crouch was driving on U.S. 17 near Vanceboro Tuesday evening.

Troopers said the 41-year-old’s car went off the road, down a ditch, and struck a tree before submerging itself in water.

Crouch died Wednesday at Vidant Medical Center.