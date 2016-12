PACTOLUS, N.C. (WNCT)- At least one person is injured after a propane truck overturned in Pactolus.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Grimesland Bridge Road.

Highway Patrol is dispatching to the scene. They report at least one person is injured, though it’s unclear how serious the injury is.

We’ll keep you up to date on air and online as this story develops.