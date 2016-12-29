Greenville Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting, at the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

Officers responded around 11:11 after multiple phone calls about a dispute and gunshots fired. They say all parties involved had left the area.

Shortly after, a victim arrived at Vidant Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and victims from the incident. Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blunt with the Greenville Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (252) 329-4176.