Fishermen: New regulations would hinder ability to shrimp

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – To protect endangered sea turtles, shrimp boats in North Carolina have TEDs or Turtle Excluder Devices. They’re openings that allow turtles caught in fishing nets to escape.

The TEDs aren’t required on all trawlers, but a rule proposed by the National Marine Fisheries Service would place tow times on these vessels, restricting the amount of time the nets can stay in the water.

Fishermen say these regulations would hinder their ability to shrimp.

“There’s been a long-term agenda to do away with shrimping and gill nets and it’s our contention this is part of the agenda to do just that,” explained Jerry Schill, NC Fisheries Association.

The Marine Fisheries Service said limiting tow times will protect turtles which are an endangered species. It said nearly 8,000 turtles are caught up in nets each year throughout the nation.