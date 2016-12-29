First set of twins born in Pungo Hospital react to its demolition

Related Coverage Demolition of Pungo Hospital continues after court’s decision Wednesday

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The historic Pungo Hospital has stood the test of time since being built in 1949. It served thousands of patients up until its closure in July 2014.

But on Thursday, the hospital’s building became no more.

One of the first patients seen in the hospital came in the form of twins being born. Ann Davis and her brother were born just two months after the hospital opened.

On Thursday, WNCT caught up with Davis in front of the crumbling hospital, as excavators knocked down the building.

“I’m thinking about all the people’s lives it has saved and thinking about how ridiculous it is for them to be doing this,” Davis said.

She said when she found out about the demolition beginning Wednesday night, she broke down and cried. Her daughter, who died years ago, was among the family members treated in the hospital.

Pungo Hospital was the first Hill-Burton Act facility in the country. The act, which was signed by then President Harry Truman, aimed to provide better healthcare access to those living in rural areas.

Since closing in 2014, efforts have been taken to reopen the hospital. Many of those efforts were led by Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal.

“We’ve had the bake sales, we’ve had the walks. We’ve had the prayer vigils. Everything that could be done was done,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal walked to Washington, D.C. twice, and to Raleigh once, to raise awareness about the hospital and get meetings with lawmakers.

On Thursday, O’Neal was devastated.

“What you’re really hearing is the future of Belhaven being torn down,” he said.

The small town of just 1,800 residents was helped in more ways than one by Pungo Hospital. The estimated economic impact of the facility was $17 million each year.

Without that money and hopes of restoring it, O’Neal said many businesses in the town have notified him their future is bleak.

“I’ve had several business owners tell me that if we can’t get the hospital back, we’re going to close,” he said.

O’Neal now said they are working with their attorneys to see what can be done next.