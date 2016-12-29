First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday for the potential of a few thunderstorms and rather gusty conditions. Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Mostly cloudy and chilly early with temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Light winds will become southwesterly later this morning with the approach of showers and possible strong thunderstorms.  A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IS IN EFFECT.

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely with the chance of a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms between 8am and 2pm may have damaging winds.  Otherwise, expect breezy conditions are expected with southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph throughout the day.

tomorrow

THURSDAY NIGHT: The rain will subside during the evening hours with temperatures falling in the 30s.  West winds will blow between 10 and 20 mph.

tomorrow-night

A LOOK AHEAD: As the cold front passes, cooler air will build into the area with temperatures Friday not getting out of the 40s. New Year’s Eve will remain clear, but rain returns for the first of the new year.

look-ahead

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
43° F
precip:
40%
8am
Thu
48° F
precip:
70%
9am
Thu
50° F
precip:
100%
10am
Thu
54° F
precip:
80%
11am
Thu
52° F
precip:
60%
12pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
29° F
precip:
0%
