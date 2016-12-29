First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day in effect for Thursday

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday for the potential of a few thunderstorms and rather gusty conditions. Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Mostly cloudy and chilly early with temperatures in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Light winds will become southwesterly later this morning with the approach of showers and possible strong thunderstorms. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IS IN EFFECT.

THURSDAY: Rain showers likely with the chance of a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms between 8am and 2pm may have damaging winds. Otherwise, expect breezy conditions are expected with southerly winds between 15 and 25 mph throughout the day.





THURSDAY NIGHT: The rain will subside during the evening hours with temperatures falling in the 30s. West winds will blow between 10 and 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: As the cold front passes, cooler air will build into the area with temperatures Friday not getting out of the 40s. New Year’s Eve will remain clear, but rain returns for the first of the new year.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 38 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 70% 50 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 80% 52 ° F precip: 60% 53 ° F precip: 50% 57 ° F precip: 10% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast