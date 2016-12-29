Coast Guard searching Chowan River after Mayday call

COLERAIN, N.C. (WNCT)- The North Carolina Coast Guard reports it’s searching the Chowan River after receiving a Mayday call.

According to Coast Guard Station Wilmington, a man called in around midnight to report his kayak was taking on water. Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City then dispatched a 29 foot small boat and an MH-60 helicopter to assist with the search.

Both the boat and the helicopter searched for one hour each. Neither found a boat or the man who made the call.

A first light search is planned for this morning, though it’s likely weather will delay it. Coast Guard Station Wilmington expects search efforts will resume at 9:00 a.m.