Animal shelter in the East working to reunite pets with families after dog fighting ring bust

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A dog fighting ring busted in early December spans multiple states and counties here in the East. Now, one shelter is working to potentially reunited some of those dogs with their owners.

Court documents says the dogs were purchased in multiple states including New York, Oklahoma, and Florida. The fights were hosted in numerous counties in Eastern North Carolina including Pender and Onslow counties. Participants from the ring reside in many different counties including Pitt County. Investigators believe people’s pets may have been picked up and used in the extensive operation.

“It immediately raised concerns for residents that have been missing animals over the last couple of years that their animals could potentially be some of the 160 that they seized during the raid,” says Pender County Animals Shelter Manager Jewell Horton.

Pender County Animal Shelter is now working with the ASPCA to potentially reunite some of the dogs with their owners. The process is strategic however to protect the animals in the ASPCA’s care.

“Due to the serious nature of this case, it’s not something that’s being shared down to a local level,” explains Horton. “The animals are in an isolated facility that’s unknown. There’s no way to go view them at this time.”

Anyone who is missing a dog in the East is asked to submit specific details about their animal to Horton so she may see if your animal is one of the 160 dogs seized. The follow details are required: color photos of pet, pet’s name, age, breed, sex (including if dog is spayed/neutered), color, markings, date and location they went missing, contact information for owner. There are some examples of submissions below.

“If we can match up one person with their missing pet, it will all be worth it,” says Horton.

The above information may be sent to Horton at jhorton@pendercountync.gov. You do not have to reside in Pender or Onslow counties to submit your information for consideration. Dogs could have been picked up from across the East.

Missing Dog Example 3 Missing Dog Example 2 Missing Dog Example 1