2016 Yearender: Controversial House Bill 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Perhaps no law in the country received as much attention and backlash as House Bill 2 in 2016.

The controversial bill was passed during a special legislative session in March after the city of Charlotte passed a non-discrimination ordinance, which in part allowed people to use the bathroom of the gender they identified with.

In response, the state Republicans approved House Bill 2 overwhelming, which said people must use the bathrooms of their biological sex.

“The vast majority of our citizens want common sense solutions to complex issues,” said Gov. Pat McCrory after signing the bill into law.

Republicans blamed Charlotte for having to take action in the first place.

“If this had not started there, then it would not have been laid in our lap,” said Rep. Julia Howard (R) of Davie County.

But it was what happened after the passage that would make national news. Widespread protests were held by those against it. Prayer vigils were held by those who supported it.

HB2 caused numerous concert and event cancellations, most notably the NCAA and ACC pulling championship events from the state, and the NBA moving the All Star Game out of Charlotte.

The clash between Republicans and Democrats continued all the way to the federal courts.

“Today we are filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state of North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

North Carolina responded with their own lawsuits, suing the federal government over House Bill 2 disagreements. McCrory blasted North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper for not defending the law.

McCrory remained steadfast in not being swayed by the Obama administration.

“The Obama administration is bypassing Congress by attempting to rewrite the law and set basic restroom policies, locker room policies and even shower policies for public and private employers,” he said.

As the year moved forward, HB2 didn’t go away. It plagued the gubernatorial race between McCrory and Cooper.

“People in North Carolina are tired of House Bill 2,” Cooper said. “They’re tried of North Carolina being on the late night comedy shows. It is a stain on our great state’s reputation.”

In the end, many political experts pointed to HB2 as the demise of McCrory’s re-election bid. He lost to Cooper by a slim margin in the 2016 election.

But before leaving office, and after Charlotte repealed their own ordinance, Gov. McCrory called another special session in December to allow lawmakers to re-access the controversial law.

Despite protesters in support and against the bill filling the General Assembly halls, lawmakers would adjourn before repealing the bill.

Governor-Elect Roy Cooper has said it is still his mission to repeal the bill once he takes office. Republicans in the General Assembly are still standing by it.

It is a clash that will most likely reignite in 2017.