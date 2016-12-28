Video shows the worst accidents stemming from red light runners of 2016

josh-birch By Published:
red-light

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A video released by American Traffic Solutions shows what they call the worst red-light runners from 2016.

Time after time, video gathered from intersections across the country shows what happens when a car runs a red light.

It’s a problem that WNCT has covered a lot in the East.

Greenville Police is currently moving forward with plans to place red light cameras at select intersections. Chief Mark Holtzman said they plan to select a vendor for those cameras in January.

After that, they will discuss the move with the school board, who will receive the money raised by red light tickets. Holtzman said the installation and warning period would likely take several months to complete after that.

Greenville drivers said seeing red light runners is a common occurrence.

“They blow through red lights,” said Bobby Bunn Jr. “I’ve seen vans about to hit other cars, other cars about to hit people. People on bikes flying through traffic like it’s nothing.”

While WNCT was collecting video for this story, our camera caught one driver running a red light at the intersection of Greenville and Arlington Blvd.

Drivers we spoke with described some close calls they’ve had on the road.

“They’re turning right on red, and I was coming across. If I hadn’t slowed down I’d have hit them,” said Robert Webb.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s