Video shows the worst accidents stemming from red light runners of 2016

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A video released by American Traffic Solutions shows what they call the worst red-light runners from 2016.

Time after time, video gathered from intersections across the country shows what happens when a car runs a red light.

It’s a problem that WNCT has covered a lot in the East.

Greenville Police is currently moving forward with plans to place red light cameras at select intersections. Chief Mark Holtzman said they plan to select a vendor for those cameras in January.

After that, they will discuss the move with the school board, who will receive the money raised by red light tickets. Holtzman said the installation and warning period would likely take several months to complete after that.

Greenville drivers said seeing red light runners is a common occurrence.

“They blow through red lights,” said Bobby Bunn Jr. “I’ve seen vans about to hit other cars, other cars about to hit people. People on bikes flying through traffic like it’s nothing.”

While WNCT was collecting video for this story, our camera caught one driver running a red light at the intersection of Greenville and Arlington Blvd.

Drivers we spoke with described some close calls they’ve had on the road.

“They’re turning right on red, and I was coming across. If I hadn’t slowed down I’d have hit them,” said Robert Webb.