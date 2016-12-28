Tribe rallies late to defeat ECU women, 82-72

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William and Mary went on a 16-7 run in the final 4:40 to capture an 82-72 non-conference victory over East Carolina Wednesday night inside Kaplan Arena. The Pirates will now turn their attention to American Athletic Conference play which begins Saturday at home.

Team Records: East Carolina: 9-4 | William and Mary: 10-1

The Tribe entered the game allowing just 50.6 points per game, the seventh-best mark in the nation, but ECU went off for 72 against William and Mary’s vaunted defense.

Kristen Gaffney paced East Carolina with 26 points and six rebounds while Bre McDonald netted 14 points of her own. Khadidja Toure also dished out five assists against no turnovers. Abby Rendle led the Tribe with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocks to go along with a 27-point performance by Marlena Tremba.

William and Mary knocked down 28 of its 60 attempts (46.7 percent) from the field while ECU converted 27 of 62 (43.5 percent). The Tribe also out-rebounded the Pirates 39-36 and the teams combined for 78 points in the paint. East Carolina’s bench out-worked William and Mary’s reserves to the tune of 16-9 while ECU also held a 16-13 advantage in second-chance points.

Head Coach Heather Macy:

“We did not play the type of basketball we prefer to play. The way we defended in the second half was really disappointing. You have to do a much better job to beat a quality team like William and Mary.