Pungo Hospital partially demolished after court’s decision Wednesday

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — According to reports from Belhaven residents, the demolition of Pungo Hospital has begun. Greg Satterthwaite took to Facebook to live stream a bulldozer demolishing portions of the hospital Wednesday night.

“Ruled in their favor an hour ago and they’re already here tearing it down,” says Satterthwaite in the video.

He is likely referring to a business court judge in Raleigh who continued a hearing just last week about the hospital’s demolition.

WNCT has reached out to Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal but have not heard back.

