EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Publix continues to open locations in North Carolina.

This time, the grocery retailer has announced that it will open a new supermarket in Emerald Isle. The new store location in Emerald Isle will be at the northeast corner of Emerald Drive and Emerald Landing Drive.

It’ll be called the Publix at Egret Landing

The store will open in 2018. It’s expected to employ about 140 associates.