SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Department of Transportation says access to the coast is now more accessible thanks to several 2016 projects.

One of the projects include working on the Surf City bridge. It will replace one of two bridges providing access to Topsail Island. This will be high enough for vessels to go underneath whereas the current bridge opens and closes.

It will also aid with emergency access and hurricane evacuation.

It’s expected to open in 2020.