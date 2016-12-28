N.C. State rolls past Rider, 99-71 in final pre-ACC tuneup

North Carolina State's Abdul-Malik Abu, left, shoots while Rider's Kahlil Thomas, bottom, and Tyere Marshall (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
North Carolina State's Abdul-Malik Abu, left, shoots while Rider's Kahlil Thomas, bottom, and Tyere Marshall (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and a season-high 16 assists to help North Carolina State beat Rider 99-71 on Wednesday night.

Fellow rookie Omer Yurtseven added a season-high 16 points in his first start for the Wolfpack (11-2), who led 40-25 by halftime and stayed comfortably in front in a tuneup before the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Smith had eight assists by halftime and had a highlight-reel takeoff and throwdown dunk early in the second half, extending his recent strong play that had seen him shoot 67 percent in the past three games.

The Wolfpack held Rider to 24-percent shooting in the first half (9 for 38) and 37 percent for the game, earning a sixth straight win – the last four each coming by at least 21 points.

N.C. State shot 56 percent.

Stevie Jordan scored 14 points for the Broncs (8-5).

