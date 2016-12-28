Lenoir Co. drivers voice concern about dangerous intersection

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An intersection in Lenoir County has many drivers scared they’ll get into an accident every time they cross the road.

Drivers fly down the road going around 60 miles per hour. There was just an accident on Monday and community members say something needs to be done.

“This intersection is really dangerous to the public,” said Mitchell Archel who owns Fatbaby’s Country Cooking near Albrittons Crossroads in Lenoir County. “There’s been multiple accidents, seven or eight accidents in the last year and a host of fender benders.”

A few years ago, NCDOT placed signs reading ‘Vehicle Entering While Flashing’.

But people say they’re not enough. They want a red light or something to slow traffic down.

“It would cause everybody to have to stop at the intersection and everyone would be able to take turns,” said Archel. “Because the people, right now, trying to get in the road are waiting three to four minutes and they are tired of waiting, so they pull out in front of the traffic.”

Lenoir County Commissioner J Mac Daughety said he approached DOT to conduct a traffic study. He said every time someone crosses the intersection, they put their life in danger.

“You’ve got to rush across,” he said. “The staging area in the middle is very small. If you are driving a big car or suburban or a van, the back end of your car actually sticks out in the southbound lanes.”

DOT agreed to complete a traffic study to see what is needed to make this intersection safer. Archel just hopes it happens sooner than later.

“It’s a scary situation because you never know when you are going to have another major accident,” he said.

9 On Your Side reached out to DOT to find out if it started the study. They’ve yet to answer.