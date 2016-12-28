Jones Co. residents taking action to get high-speed internet

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Across eastern Carolina, access to high-speed internet is not always available.

Dead zones leave some people unconnected in this digital age.

In Jones County, residents are fighting to get internet in their neighborhoods.

For folks living along one four-mile stretch in Jones County, accessing high-speed internet is impossible.

“My internet, it’s pretty slow,” said Bart Jolly. He said accessing high-speed internet is virtually impossible. “Just any little thing, it’s not bam, bam, bam, it’s there. It’s slow.”

Jolly lives in a four mile stretch of internet dead zone along White Oak River Road.

“From the area down the road two miles that way and three miles that way,” he said. “It’s aggravating.”

He’s not alone. Thousands in Jones County are without high-speed internet, forcing them to resort to slow dial-up or satellite internet which is often spotty.

“It’s horrible pretty much,” said Daniel Atkins, who added that he’s struggled with his internet for too long now.

“It ain’t nothing,” said Daniel Atkins, concerned resident. “You can’t connect your cell phones, game systems, computers, anything to it. It will just drop it out.”

Atkins is considering just giving it up.

The ramifications of the lack of internet access for some could be detrimental for the future of the county.

“Homework is done online now,” said Schumata Brown, Maysville town manager. “You have a lot of teachers who communicate online. Kids without internet access are getting left behind.”

So residents across the county are taking action. They’ve created a petition for telecommunication companies demanding high-speed internet. So far nearly 400 residents have participated in it.

Residents say they hope telecommunications companies will see their petition and take some action.

Jones County residents have until January 3rd to take the survey and sign the petition. You can get more information on how to do that by clicking here.