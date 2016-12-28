Havelock road closes Wednesday as authorities investigate fatal accident

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)- A part of U.S. 70 will temporarily close Wednesday morning as authorities continue their investigation of a fatal accident.

On Christmas Eve, Daniel Stallings III was driving east on U.S. 70 when he lost control of his car, crossed the median and hit a second car. He died at the scene.

On Wednesday, authorities will temporarily close U.S. 70 from Slocum Road to just west of the Walmart light. It’ll last from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured into an east bound lane so drivers and proceed westbound.