First Alert Forecast: Clearing Skies Ahead of Another Front

SUMMARY: A front passed through the area today bringing the chance of a shower and patchy fog during the overnight hours. Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Clearing skies with northwest breezes will cause temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s before sunrise. Areas of patchy fog still possible near the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies are expected with mostly sunny conditions with highs climbing to around 60. North winds around 10 mph with low humidity will make it feel even cooler.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to build ahead of a frontal system. Lows will be in the 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front will move through Thursday bringing chances of some showers and cooler temperatures to the end of the work week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

