First Alert Forecast: Clearing Skies Ahead of Another Front

SUMMARY: A front passed through the area today bringing the chance of a shower and patchy fog during the overnight hours. Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Clearing skies with northwest breezes will cause temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s before sunrise. Areas of patchy fog still possible near the coast.



WEDNESDAY: Clear skies are expected with mostly sunny conditions with highs climbing to around 60. North winds around 10 mph with low humidity will make it feel even cooler.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to build ahead of a frontal system. Lows will be in the 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another cold front will move through Thursday bringing chances of some showers and cooler temperatures to the end of the work week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 70% 49 ° F precip: 80% 53 ° F precip: 90% 56 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 80% 59 ° F precip: 60% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast