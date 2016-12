AYDEN-GRIFTON (WNCT) – Defending 2A state champion Farmville Central knocked off DH Conley, 52-45 in the championship game of the First Citizens Bank/Paker’s Barbecue Pitt County Holiday Tournament Wednesday night.

Tournament MVP Tyler Maye led the Jags with 18 points. Kameron McNeil set the ton early with several inside baskets for Farmville Central.

JH Rose beat Ayden-Grifton earlier in the night in the 3rd place game.