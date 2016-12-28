Cape Lookout vehicle plan moves toward final decision

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A proposal for off-road vehicles on Cape Lookout National Seashore requires drivers to pay for permits and restricts night driving while providing buffers for wildlife and adding more pedestrian-only areas.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports (http://bit.ly/2ieba35) the National Park Service released the plan for the seashore earlier this month. A final decision is expected in January.

No permit is now required for those who use ORVs for surf fishing and other recreational uses along Core Banks at Cape Lookout.

More than 80 percent of the entire length of the seashore would potentially be available for ORV use from March 16 through April 30 and from Sept. 15 through Dec. 31. About 75 percent of the seashore beach would be available for ORV use from May 1 to Sept. 14.

