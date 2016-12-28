Beyond Bricks and Mortar to piece together Greenville Town Common’s past

town common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local group is trying to piece back the past at Town Common.

Years ago, neighborhoods with several houses stood on the land before the shore drive urban renewal project demolished them.

The project is called Beyond Bricks and Mortar.

The group is interviewing and taking photographs of several people who used to live there.

Organizer Heather White said it’s crucial to save the town’s history, “The stories of how it was to live here and all of those memories and they have been recorded. And we recognize that if we don’t do that they will be lost. So it’s really important to us to be a part of that.”

White said the display will open at the Joyner Library in mid-January.

She said, without a grant and support from the Arts Council, these memories wouldn’t be saved.

