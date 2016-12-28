Ayden man accused of kidnapping two women

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man kidnapped two women earlier this week.

He’s identified as 18-year-old Michael Lane.

Deputies said Wednesday the victims were in Grifton on Monday when Lane pulled out a gun and demanded a ride to Greenville.

While driving, a fight broke out between Lane and the victims causing the car to spin off the highway before coming to a stop.

Deputies said the suspect left but was later found by Greenville Police. He’s currently at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

