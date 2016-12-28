Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at age 84, son says

The Associated Press Published:
Debbie Reynolds
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 file photo, Debbie Reynolds, poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the family of Reynolds announced on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, that due to an unexpectedly long recovery from a recent surgery, Reynolds will regretfully be unable to attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards on Saturday, November 14. Reynoldss granddaughter will accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award on her behalf. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” has died. She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s