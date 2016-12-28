23-year-old charged in May 2016 double homicide of brothers makes court appearance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Onslow County, 23-year-old Steven McCarty made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

In May, authorities identified McCarty as a person of interest in the murders of Tyler and Deandre Gilbert. The brothers were found shot in the head in Maple Hill.

Police found their car, burned, just blocks away.

McCarty is charged with several felonies, including conspiracy, burning personal property, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

His next court date is scheduled for January 23.

Previous Story:

There are new details in the double homicide of two Onslow County brothers from earlier this year.

The man first named as a person of interest in the case back in May, Steven McCarty, is behind bars.

Neighbors 9 On Your Side spoke with said they’re not sure what to think about 23-year-old Steven McCarty’s arrest just yet, but that justice has been a long time coming.

Residents living along Graham Hardy Road in Maple Hill were stunned by the deaths of teen brothers Deandre and Tyler Gilbert. The bodies of the 19 and 16 year olds were found in the woods on May 18th.

Autopsy reports for both brothers said they were both shot in the head. Deandre’s body left in the woods and wrapped up in comforters. Tyler’s body found a short distance away in a creek.

Robert Gibson remembers the day the bodies were found.

“I seen the cops going down there and stuff like that,” he said. “I don’t know who it was but I know one thing, I hope they get them.”

Investigators named McCarty a person of interest back in May. He was arrested on Friday and is currently in Onslow County Jail under a $150,000 bond. He’s charged with felony conspiracy, burning personal property, and possession of a stolen car.

According to warrants, that car belonged to the Gilbert brother’s mother.

A second man, Marquis Kent” is listed as a co-conspirator. Kent faces charges of felony conspiracy and felony burning of personal property.

Neither man is currently charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said it’s not yet a closed case and urges anyone with more information about the murders to give them a call.