2016 Yearender: Political stories run wild

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 2016 was in most ways ruled and dominated by political stories, from local and state government, to the presidential election.

Perhaps one of the most talked about stories of 2016 was House Bill 2, the controversial law that in part required transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their biological sex.

“I’ve listened to the people of North Carolina, and the people of North Carolina are entitled to both privacy and equality,” said Gov. Pat McCrory.

But many people argued the bill didn’t promote privacy or equality.

“I don’t believe the state should support a position of discrimination in any mean shape or form,” said Senator Don Davis(D).

HB2 gained national attention, and was the reason for some musicians and groups pulling their events from North Carolina. Some notable cancellations were NCAA, ACC and NBA championship events and games.

The controversial bill was not only the reason for one special legislative session, but two. The General Assembly met once again in December to discuss it, before voting not to overturn it.

While that battle raged on, a different battle was brewing in Raleigh. This one involved legislative districts in the state.

Some argued those districts were mapped out with race in mind, which the courts eventually agreed with. The court rule the General Assembly must redraw some of the districts, and hold a special election in the Fall of 2017.

2016 also brought with it some heated political races.

In North Carolina, the gubernatorial race between Roy Cooper and Pat McCrory was as contentious, and costly, as any other.

“We’ve brought jobs back to the economy,” McCrory said during a sit-down interview with WNCT’s Josh Birch. “We’re now, instead of a 9.4 unemployement rate, we’re down to 4.7.”

McCrory ran on the platform of a Carolina Comeback, where progress made under his first term in office would only be enhanced. But Cooper said that “progress” only worked for a select few.

“It took me only 6 months of Governor McCrory’s term for me to recognize that I had to run for governor,” Cooper said.

The election would go down to the wire, with demands for a recount filed by Republicans, including McCrory.

In the end, McCrory would concede to Cooper, who will take office in January.

Beyond the gubernatorial race, all eyes were on the race for the White House between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump was a frequent flier in the East during the campaign, making stops in Greenville, Kenansville and Kinston.

“It’s a movement,” Trump said in Greenville. “We’re tired of incompetent people running our country into the ground.”

Clinton waited until the last few days of the campaign to make a stop in the East, eventually holding a rally at Pitt Community College.

“Think about the positives and the negatives, because one way or another, come this January, America is going to have a new president,” Clinton said.

Despite winning the popular vote, Clinton lost the electoral college vote, leading way for Trump to secure the presidency.