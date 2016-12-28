18 adopted at Onslow Co. Animal Shelter over the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Animal Shelter asked for your help to get furry friends adopted out for the holiday season.

The shelter offered a Merry Cat-mas special last week before Christmas. The cost to adopt a cat, cut in half.

Overall, the shelter said you helped four-legged friends find forever homes for the holidays.

“It was a great holiday season for our adoptions and our rescues,” said Rachel Conklin, Onslow County Animal Services. “We had 18 adoptions; nine dogs and nine cats.”

In addition, seven animals were returned to owners and three were picked up by rescue organizations.

If you’d like to adopt and didn’t get the chance, there’s still time. The shelter will hold two large adoption events at the Jacksonville Petsmart next month.

