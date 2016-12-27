Recycled Christmas trees to be used as mulch

UNDATED (WNCT) – Now that Christmas is over, folks are beginning the task of taking down decorations.

If you’re looking to dispose of your real Christmas tree, there are several ways to do it.

Residents in Onslow County can drop off their real trees at three locations across the county; Folkstone in Snead’s Ferry, Midway Park, and the county landfill.

The fee to do that is about a dollar.

Your old tree will then be put to new use.

These real Christmas trees are recycled ground up for mulch and folks continue to follow that trend and recycle them here.

In Greenville, the city will take your tree for free.

You can either drop it off at the Public Works office on Beatty Street or put it on the curb starting January 3rd.

All trees will be used for mulch.

