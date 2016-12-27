Pitt Co. commissioners to consider numerous capital improvement projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County commissioners are looking at ways to improve the county through capital improvement projects.

Some of those projects include adding a gymnasium at Alice Keene Park and building a new law enforcement center by the jail. The plans, right now, are just ideas from county departments.

Commissioners will rank which ones they would like to tackle first in January.

9 On Your Side talked with community members who said they like the idea of having a new gym.

“I think it would be great for people in this area,” said Esther Anauo, who likes the idea of a gymnasium at Alice Keene Park. She started her New Year’s resolution Tuesday afternoon walking laps around the trail. Anauo said the hardest part is sticking to a routine. She said a gym would help. “If it is raining, and the winds really bad and it is maybe even snowing, if we ever get that in North Carolina, it would be nice to go inside and be able to do stuff.”

Commissioners are looking at the best options for the county.

Departments submitted their wants and needs. Now commissioners will discuss which ones will happen next year. Some of those plans include more funding for schools, more law enforcement cars, and a career center for Social Services.

Commissioner Tom Coulson said all of them are great choices, but he has two on the top of his list, “Law enforcement has to come and schools have to come first before anything.”

He said everything could be done all at once, but it would mean more money out of taxpayer’s wallets, “It would probably cost us, to raise taxes about two cents per 100. We would go from 68 and a half to 70 and a half.”

Anauo said she doesn’t mind if taxes are raised. She wants what’s best for the community.

“Schools need more attention right now versus this unless they are going to use this facility to motivate children,” said Anauo.

The projects would be funded through bonds, the county’s quarter-cent sales tax or other tax revenue, as well as from solid waste and recycling funds and surplus.