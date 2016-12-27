Pirates to open American Athletic Conference play Wednesday night hosting USF

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will open conference play in the American on Wednesday night when the Pirates host USF.

Tip-off is set for 7pm at Williams Arena, Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates are 8-5 overall and have won seven of the team’s eight home games this season. ECU rolled over Presyterian, 76-56 in the Pirate’s last game.

“South Florida is a team that pretty much cracked us here last year,” said Pirate coach Jeff Lebo. “We did some good things in our last game against Presbyterian, I think playing the right way, sharing the ball. I thought we had a lot of good plays offensively so we’ll have to continue to carry that into conference play against a very big, very physical, good defensive South Florida team.”

The Bulls come to Greenville with a record of 6-5 after beating Delaware, 81-53 in their final non-conference game.

This will be the 13th meeting between the two schools. USF leads the series 7-5. The last time the two teams met was during the first round of the 2016 American Basketball Championship with the Bulls posting a 71-66 victory.