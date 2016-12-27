Pirates to open American Athletic Conference play Wednesday night hosting USF

Brian Bailey By Published:
lebo-on-usf

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will open conference play in the American on Wednesday night when the Pirates host USF.

Tip-off is set for 7pm at Williams Arena, Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates are 8-5 overall and have won seven of the team’s eight home games this season. ECU rolled over Presyterian, 76-56 in the Pirate’s last game.
“South Florida is a team that pretty much cracked us here last year,” said Pirate coach Jeff Lebo. “We did some good things in our last game against Presbyterian, I think playing the right way, sharing the ball. I thought we had a lot of good plays offensively so we’ll have to continue to carry that into conference play against a very big, very physical, good defensive South Florida team.”

The Bulls come to Greenville with a record of 6-5 after beating Delaware, 81-53 in their final non-conference game.

This will be the 13th meeting between the two schools. USF leads the series 7-5. The last time the two teams met was during the first round of the 2016 American Basketball Championship with the Bulls posting a 71-66 victory.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s