Piedmont Natural Gas to perform routine maintenance near Kinston Dec. 27 – 30

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning Tuesday, Piedmont Natural Gas will be performing a controlled release of natural gas in areas around Kinston.

Nearby residents might notice a whistling sound and the smell of natural gas as it’s released from the pipeline over the week. The testing is scheduled to take place thru Friday.

Piedmont Natural Gas said Tuesday that it regularly performs this kind of routine maintenance on its pipelines and is committed to the safe, reliable delivery of natural gas.

Approximate locations include:

• Near the intersection of Institute Road and Wheat Swamp Road, LaGrange, N.C.

• On Grays Mill Road, between Highway 258 S. and Highway 58 S., Snow Hill, N.C.

• Near the intersection of C. F. Harvey Parkway and Highway 258 N., Kinston, N.C.

• Near the intersection of Research Farm Road and J Kenneth Hall Road, Hookerton, N.C.

• Near the intersection of C B Whitfield Road and Research Farm Road, Hookerton, N.C.

• Near the intersection of Ralph Daughety Road and Airy Grove Church Road, Kinston, N.C.

The routine and controlled process will be managed and monitored by trained Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.