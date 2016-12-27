Onslow Co. man busted for selling drugs near Dixon High School

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday they had arrested a Holly Ridge man in connection to selling drugs around a county high school.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Michael Wayne Radetski had been selling marijuana to high school students near Dixon High School.

After receiving multiple tips about the activity, the Drug Enforcement detectives started an investigation. On December 21, the drug unit and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed and served a search warrant at Radetski’s residence in Holly Ride.

During that search, they found an AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, 160 grams of marijuana, US currency and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Radetski now faces felony charges for selling/manufacturing/delivering marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Radetski is booked at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.