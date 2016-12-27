Onslow Co. man busted for selling drugs near Dixon High School

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s office announced Tuesday they had arrested a Holly Ridge man in connection to selling drugs around a county high school.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Michael Wayne Radetski had been selling marijuana to high school students near Dixon High School.

radetski-guns-seizedAfter receiving multiple tips about the activity, the Drug Enforcement detectives started an investigation. On December 21, the drug unit and the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed and served a search warrant at Radetski’s residence in Holly Ride.

radetski-drugs-seizedDuring that search, they found an AR-style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, 160 grams of marijuana, US currency and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Radetski now faces felony charges for selling/manufacturing/delivering marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Radetski is booked at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.

