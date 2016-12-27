Mall restricts teens following fight that caused a panic

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Teenagers are barred from a North Carolina mall after 5 p.m. following a fight that sent hundreds of after-Christmas shoppers fleeing.

WRAL reports Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2iAeOal ) Cross Creek Mall is closed to unaccompanied teens after 5 p.m. for the rest of the week.

Fayetteville Lt. Todd Joyce says teenagers fighting at the food court around 5 p.m. Monday caused a panic. Some witnesses thought they heard gunfire, but officers found no evidence of a shooting.

WRAL reports anyone under age 18 must leave the mall at 5 p.m. unless they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. Those who refuse could be prosecuted for trespassing.

The mall already had a teen escort policy for Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m.

There were similar disturbances Monday at malls around the country.

