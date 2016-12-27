Low sales leading to big savings on cars in final days of 2016

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lower than usual car sales at some dealerships in the East have led to big saving potentials for car shoppers during the final days of 2016.

Dealerships said the presidential election really slowed sales in October and November, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the economy.

Just one of the dealerships looking to end 2016 on a high note with big sales is Greenville Nissan.

“Right now the manufacturers have come out with huge rebates and incentives,” said Jay Conway. “You can save 10, 12 thousand dollars off a brand new vehicle.”

The Nissan Titan and Maxima both have had their prices drastically reduced. Conway said factory and dealership rebates on those two models can add up to $10,000. Rebates on the Altima can add up to $6,000.

Other dealerships in the East are hoping to cash in too, with many, including Greenville Nissan, offering zero down, low to no interest, and no payments for 90 days.

Hastings Ford in Greenville is offering $12,000 off F-150 trucks, and $5,000 off the Ford Focus.

Stevenson Hyundai in Jacksonville still is offering the $750 hurricane incentive, with up to $6,000 off the Veloster.

Pecheles Honda in New Bern is getting in on the action with the “Happy Honda Days” and are offering special financing.

Big sales can also be found in the used car market. For those looking for used vehicles, keep some important things in mind.

“Make sure the brakes are in good shape, that’s essential,” said Colby Pugh with Pugh’s Tire. “They need to be asking questions if the vehicle has maybe over 100,000 miles, it’s got some aging on it, they need to be asking questions like if the timing belt has been changed.”

Pugh also said to check the tires and the interior parts. A great option is having a pre-sale inspection done on the car. By doing so, you can hopefully avoid paying a lot of money in repairs.

