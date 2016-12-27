Gov.-elect Cooper to be sworn in just after midnight Jan. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov.-elect Roy Cooper plans to be sworn into office just minutes into the new year.

Cooper’s transition team said in a news release Tuesday that the Democrat will take the oath of office shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2017.

The ceremony will take place at the State Capitol with a small group of family and colleagues. State Chief Justice Mark Martin will administer the oath.

While a public inauguration ceremony will be held Jan. 7, the new administration can take over at the start of January.

Cooper narrowly defeated GOP Gov. Pat McCrory in an election that wasn’t determined until McCrory conceded on Dec. 5 after dozens of ballot protests and a partial recount.