First Alert Forecast: Showers Possible With Spring-like Weather on Tuesday

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published: Updated:
social

SUMMARY: A pair of frontal systems are set to impact the east this week Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible. Patchy DENSE FOG is also possible. It’s quite mild, however with early temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland to middle 60s for coastal sections.

TUESDAY: Highs will rise to near 70 with skies staying partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. It will be breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts near the coast.

tomorrow

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 50. A few showers are possible.

tomorrow-night

A LOOK AHEAD: The first of two frontal systems will move off the coast Tuesday. High pressure will build into the area for Wednesday ahead of the second frontal system.  The second front will move through Thursday bringing another chance of some showers.

a-look-ahead

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
60%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
40%
1am
Wed
58° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
41° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
41° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.