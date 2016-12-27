First Alert Forecast: Showers Possible With Spring-like Weather on Tuesday

SUMMARY: A pair of frontal systems are set to impact the east this week Details:

OUT THE DOOR: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible. Patchy DENSE FOG is also possible. It’s quite mild, however with early temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland to middle 60s for coastal sections.



TUESDAY: Highs will rise to near 70 with skies staying partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. It will be breezy with southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts near the coast.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 50. A few showers are possible.

A LOOK AHEAD: The first of two frontal systems will move off the coast Tuesday. High pressure will build into the area for Wednesday ahead of the second frontal system. The second front will move through Thursday bringing another chance of some showers.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 20% 65 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 50% 60 ° F precip: 60% 60 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast