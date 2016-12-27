Deputies search for 4 suspects in connection with Christmas break-in

SNOW HILL, NC (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding a breaking and entering near Snow Hill.
Deputies responded to the El Charrito Store on Highway 58 south around 1:45 Sunday morning.
Sheriff Lemmie Smith says four suspects took an undisclosed amount of money as well as parts of the camera system.
A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 252-747-3411 or gcso@co.greene.nc.us