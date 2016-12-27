Conley beats Rose, 59-47 to advance to Pitt County Holiday Tournament championship game to play Farmville Central

AYDEN (WNCT) – Tyler Hubbard scored 12 points to lead DH Conley to a 59-47 win over JH Rose, moving the Vikings into the championship game of the First Citizen’s Bank/Parker’s Barbecue Pitt County Holiday Tournament.

Conley will face defending 2A state champion Farmville Central for the tournament title Wednesday night at 8:30pm at Ayden-Grifton .

In the opener, AJ Foreman’s tip-in off a missed free throw was the difference as Ayden-Grifton slipped by North Lenoir, 73-71. Chargers guard DJ Suggs led all scorers with 31 points.

Ayden-Grifton meets JH Rose in a rematch from Monday night in the 3rd place game Wednesday night at 7pm.

Craven County Holiday Classic

Havelock 71, Pamlioc 43

West Craven 50, New Bern 36

Joe Miller Invitational

Miami Country Day 60, Kinston 57