Area gyms seeing uptick in early signups ahead of New Year’s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Have you made your New Year’s resolution yet?

Local gyms say people are signing up early this year. Fitness Connection in Greenville is seeing a boost in people hitting the treadmill a week early.

Many people say they want to beat the rush and start getting into a routine.

Fitness trainer Ian Smith said it’s important to not push yourself too hard when you first start out.

“Set a realistic goal and come in like two to three times a week to start and working your way up is what a lot of people do and it’s a lil easier for them,” said Ian Smith, fitness manager. He said to remember, if you want to lose weight, you also need to eat healthy.

