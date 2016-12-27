Analysis finds low morale in Manteo police department

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A review of the Manteo police says the department lacks leadership and its eight officers suffer from low morale.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports (http://bit.ly/2hufpuf) the analysis was done by retired police Chief Gregg Jarvies, who now works with a management consulting firm in Hillsborough.

Jarvies’ report says leadership is lacking within the department and that a “sense of malaise and frustration” is harming camaraderie.

Police Chief Vance Haskett says he’s written a plan to fix the problems over the following weeks and months. His strategies include a day-long discussion with residents and officials. He says more training time will be set aside and the policy manual will be revised, among other proposals.

Manteo is located in Dare County on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

