Post-Christmas, it’s back to the stores for many shoppers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thousands are headed back out the stores whether it’s to spend some Christmas money or to return some gifts.

The Better Business Bureau offered some tips for safe returns.

Make sure you understand the exchange and return policy and bring receipts.

Be aware for any return shipping and restocking fees, especially for electronics or large ticketed items.

Many people are returning large ticket items like TVs or the Apple Watch.

“We started about eight this morning, and we probably won’t get home until 8 tonight,” Lakicia Garris said.

It’s going to be a long day for the Garris family. It’s tradition to shop until they drop the day after Christmas.

“We’ve gone to Target so far, JC Penny, Bath and Body Works, we have Claire’s to go to and Toy’s R Us to go to,” Garris added.

Many shoppers said they do it every year; make their returns and use their gift cards. Others said they hope someone returns a gift they’ve been inching to buy.

“It was a 42, space gray, exactly what I was looking for, returned with about $17 savings,” said Phillip Schaffer, who got lucky. He wanted the Apple Watch, but couldn’t find it anywhere until someone returned it Monday morning.

The best part, he got a discount.

“It was an opened box,” he said. “But as I saw that box, you could tell it had not been used. It was put on and [they] didn’t like it. It had a few fingerprints on it and the charger was not even out of the box.”

Many shoppers said it’s well worth the long lines at the stores to score a good deal on something they really want.

“It’s fun, we enjoy it,” said Garris.

If you’re planning to head out to the stores, make sure you bring your patience with you while you find a parking space and wait in the long lines.