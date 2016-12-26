Grifton family forced to live in tents after Matthew now back inside home

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a positive update to a story 9 On Your Side continues to follow.

The Grifton family 9 On Your Side first reported was forced to live in tents after Hurricane Matthew spent Christmas inside their home.

Owner Mary Talley said in just a few short months they’ve transitioned from tents to a camper to their home. She said although there is still a lot of work to do to get her house back in tip-top shape, it’s a blessing to be able to spend Christmas with her loved ones in the place she loves.

“The walls are clean, it’s time to start putting and hanging stuff back up and becoming a home again,” she said. “I like to piddle. I like to work to try to get things straightened out.”

Mary’s next tasks include cleaning up her yard and finishing up renovation her home

