First Alert Forecast: Mild Start to the New Week

SUMMARY: A front approaches the area bringing the chance of some showers for Monday evening and Tuesday. Details:

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies will accompany seasonable temperatures. Readings will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Overnight lows will dip to the lower to middle 50s with east and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to some breaks of sun and clouds during the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of showers also with mild afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

A LOOK AHEAD: A frontal system will clear the coast late Tuesday which will allow drier air to bring more sunshine on Wednesday. Then, another cold front will cause another chance of showers on Thursday. Behind this second front, much colder air will return to eastern NC as we finish the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 57 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 60 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 40% 61 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 20% 57 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast