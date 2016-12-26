First Alert Forecast: Mild Start to the New Week

SUMMARY: A front approaches the area bringing the chance of some showers for Monday evening and Tuesday. Details:

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy skies will accompany seasonable temperatures.  Readings will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Winds will be from the northeast between 5 and 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Overnight lows will dip to the lower to middle 50s with east and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to some breaks of sun and clouds during the afternoon.  There will be a slight chance of showers also with mild afternoon highs near 70 degrees.

A LOOK AHEAD: A frontal system will clear the coast late Tuesday which will allow drier air to bring more sunshine on Wednesday.  Then, another cold front will cause another chance of showers on Thursday.  Behind this second front, much colder air will return to eastern NC as we finish the week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

2pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
56° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
6am
Tue
56° F
precip:
20%
7am
Tue
57° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
57° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
10am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
63° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
40%
11pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
30%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
57° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
55° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
