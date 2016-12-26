Father devastated by slaying of 4 in Wilson, North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A man whose daughter was among four people shot over the holiday weekend in Wilson says he’s devastated by the loss.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Dominique Nicole Privette was among those found dead on Chistmas Eve. Authorities say the shooting appears to be isolated but haven’t released a motive.

Her father is Kenneth Privette. He tells WRAL-TV that he’s angry (http://bit.ly/2hI84D3 ) anyone could so such a thing — especially at Christmas.

He says his daughter graduated from Bunn High School. Family members tell WRAL that she was planning to marry her boyfriend, who was also among those who were shot.